Police gun down kidnapper, arrest gun runner in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have gunned down a suspected kidnapper, Joel Joseph, during a gun duel in the Inene community, Ughelli area of the State.

A statement issued on Monday by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, in Asaba, the state capital, disclosed that an AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the suspect.

He said, “The special squad deployed by CP Abaniwonda Olufemi to Ughelli North LGA has been embarking on an intelligence-led policing strategy that has been paying off, leading to the arrest of over nine suspected kidnappers and recovery of firearms

“The team again recorded another major achievement on May 16, 2024, when they stormed the Inene community in Ughellli North LGA, Delta State, on the trail of the leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate known as Joel Joseph.

“The suspect upon sighting the operatives, opened fire on the operatives, and in the ensuing gun duel, the suspect sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to the General Hospital Ughelli where he died while receiving treatment.”

Edafe said one AK-47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of live ammunition was recovered from him while efforts are being intensified to arrest other gang members as contained in the intel.

In the same vein, the police, in another operation, arrested a 43-year-old man, Friday Emmanuel, for being in possession of 875 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a sack wrapped with pieces of clothes.

Edafe stated further that, “On May 16, 2024, operatives of Safe Delta deployed to Head-Bridge, Asaba while they were on stop and search duty, intercepted a white Toyota Hiace Bus (REG. NO: AYB573XC), driven by one Friday Emmanuel, 43 from Morsogar, Ethiope-West LGA, Delta State.

“Upon subjecting the said vehicle to search, 875 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a sack wrapped with pieces of clothes were recovered.

“The suspect was arrested for further investigation, and the exhibit was impounded. An investigation is ongoing.”

The PPRO assured the public that the command will not relent in its effort to curb crime and further broaden the outreach of the police in creating a safe and secure environment for Delta communities.