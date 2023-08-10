Police arrest suspected cult member over alleged murder in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected cult member over the alleged murder of Destiny Idi at Ogharaefe Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, revealed this development to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

He said that the deceased, 27, was allegedly killed on August 5.

Edafe said that the suspect (name withheld) was apprehended by the Anti-Crime Patrol team of the Oghara Division of the command.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, had directed the Divisional Police Officer, Oghara Division, CSP Olasunkanmi Musiliu, to investigate the killing of the deceased and apprehend the perpetrators.

He said: “The DPO on Saturday led policemen attached the division’s surveillance Anti-crime patrol to embark on a discreet investigation and trail the masterminds of the act.

“Acting on an eyewitness’ account, the team stormed one hotel in Oghara (name withheld) and apprehended a member of Aro Bagger confraternity.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was part of the syndicate that murdered one Onyekachi Chibuzor, popularly called ‘Odogwu’ on July 28, 2023.

“The suspect also confessed to have been involved in numerous cult-related attacks on perceived opponents in Oghara.”

Edafe said the suspect denied being part of the gang that allegedly murdered Idi, but mentioned the duo of Onyeka and Paul, whose surnames were unknown, as those responsible for the killing.

“On Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m., the suspect led the operatives to the premises of Onyeka and Paul, who were not at home,” he said.

The police spokesman said that two English pump action guns, 20 live cartridges and one GLK Benz SUV were recovered from the suspects when searches were conducted on their premises.

Edafe said that the apprehended suspect and the exhibits recovered were in police custody, adding that a manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing.