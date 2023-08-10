Oshiomhole to Shaibu: APC not IDP camp for those who have lost out

A former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has told the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to perish the thought of joining the All Progressives Congress following his face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The representative of Edo North Senatorial District, who was elected on the platform of the APC, stated this on Thursday.

Oshiomhole spoke with newsmen on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri.

He said the APC was not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

He said regarding the perceived move of Shaibu, who was elected alongside Obaseki on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party: “Regardless of party divide, it is my wish for Edo to be governed in peace and harmony because the supra party to which we all belong to is the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The political parties, even the rate of camping and decamping and re-camping, shows that the only thing that is constant is Nigeria and not the political parties.

“But what I read about somebody going to court to complain about being suspected of being impeached, I don’t know how courts adjudicate over suspicion.

“But let me say this: To say that somebody wants to run to the APC, I want to say APC is not a rehabilitation centre.

“I can tell you that for free.

“We in APC are satisfied the way we are.

“We are happy in the opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out.

“I want to say that there is no IDP (Internally Displaced Person) camp in APC.

“So my advice is that those who are having challenges, should learn how to respect their bosses.

“I have always advised people that whoever you work with, be loyal.

“I was here and I was unable to support my deputy to succeed me, but my deputy never took me to court.

“And if there are people who always profit from crises, they cannot have my support.

“Regardless of what anybody will say, I come from only one of the clans in my local government.

“It will be nice if only my clan produces the governors, but I know that Nigeria doesn’t work that way.

“There are those sentiments that people think that at this level of our development, the thing should go round.”