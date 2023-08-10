Ecuador presidential candidate shot dead

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso confirmed on Wednesday the killing of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, and announced that a meeting of the country’s security cabinet would be held within minutes.

The President of Ecuador made his feelings on the assassination of the candidate known in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Lasso tweeted: “I am outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

READ ALSO:

“In his memory and the name of his struggle, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished.

“The Security Cabinet will meet in a few minutes in the presidential palace.”

El Universo newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that Villavicencio had been killed by three shots to his head during a rally in the country’s capital, Quito.

Eight more people were injured during the rally, and seven of them have been taken to a hospital, according to the report.

Villavicencio did not garner enough electoral votes to win the presidential election in Ecuador scheduled for August 20, according to the latest polls.

Sputnik/NAN.