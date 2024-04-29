Police arrest 16 suspects over killing of Inspector

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested 16 suspects in connection with Thursday’s murder of Inspector Christiana Erekere in Bori.

The Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday.

Iringe-Koko said that Erekere was killed while manning a checkpoint.

She said: “She was killed following an altercation with a group of individuals travelling in a Lexus salon car, who were stopped for routine checks in front of Bori Police Station.

“After the occupants of the vehicle were stopped, they became agitated and proceeded to barricade the road, disrupting the flow of traffic.”

Iringe-Koko added that following the completion of checks on the vehicle, officers on duty asked the occupants to vacate the road.

She added: “Unfortunately, they refused to vacate the road, claiming that Erekere had recorded a video of their disruptive behaviour using her mobile phone.

“In their attempt to forcibly seize Erekere’s phone, they pelted her with stones.

“Upon losing consciousness, Erekere was immediately transported to a hospital in Bori, where she tragically succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault.”

Iringe-Koko stated also that the deceased officer’s body had been deposited in a mortuary pending autopsy.

She assured that those responsible for the brutal attack would face prosecution if found culpable.

“The command expresses its deepest condolences to the family of our departed colleague during this difficult time,” Iringe-Koko stressed.