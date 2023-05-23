Plateau killings: Death toll rises to 130, CAN warns against reprisal

The death toll from the continuous attacks in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State has risen to over 130.

The Christian Association of Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on Monday in which it warned against reprisal.

The statement, signed by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said about 130 persons have been killed in about one week, 1,000 buildings burnt and 22 villages affected.

OKoh said: “It is with deep concern that I address the nation on the recent resurgence of mindless killings of innocent citizens in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Nigeria.

“The killings, which started in Mangu villages on Monday, May 15, 2023, by so-called unknown gunmen have claimed many lives and property with many persons still missing.

“The villages affected include Fungzai, Hale, Kubwat, Bwoi and many other communities of the Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area and some communities in the Riyom Local Government Area.

“According to reports, about 130 people were killed, about 1,000 buildings burnt and about 22 villages affected.

“We condemn these barbaric acts in the strongest terms possible.

“It is disheartening to see innocent citizens being killed and their properties destroyed in such a gruesome manner.

“While we appreciate the efforts of the security forces to maintain peace, we call on the government and law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice and to ensure the protection of lives and property of all citizens.

“As a religious leader, I implore all parties involved to embrace peace and dialogue as a means of resolving their differences.

“Violence only begets more violence and we must break this cycle if we are to build a peaceful and prosperous society.”