Plateau attacks: CP deploys Mobile Policemen to troubled areas

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Bartholomew Onyenka, has deployed Mobile Police personnel to troubled communities as part of efforts to restore sanity to the North Central state.

Alfred Alabo, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

Alabo quoted the Commissioner as charging the personnel to fish out the perpetrators and restore lasting peace to the affected communities

The Police PRO added that Onyenka, however, warned them to be professional as anyone caught wanting would not be spared.

The statement said the measure became necessary in response to several killings in the state.

“The quest is to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore lasting peace on the Plateau,” it said.