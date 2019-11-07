The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Thursday eulogised his mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde, who turned 80, declaring that parents should train their children for the betterment of society.

Governor Makinde, who also stated that he took a bit from his mother’s bluntness and straightforward character, asked parents to ensure they give access to formal and informal education to their children so that they can turn out good in the future.

He added that the foundation given to children in terms of training goes a long way in ensuring that they become useful to themselves and society.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Governor made the statements at the 80th Birthday/Holy Communion Service for his mum at the Oyo State Government House Chapel, Agodi, Ibadan.

He described his mother as a disciplinarian and blunt woman who says things the way they are, noting that he took a little bit of that from her.

The Governor said: “Actually, while growing up, when I saw other kids being given Christmas presents and I went to my mother to request for mine, she would tell me if I did not receive such presents yesterday, definitely I didn’t deserve them today. So, she is blunt to a fault. She says things the way they are and I think I took a little bit of that.

“We were planning a very big event for this 80th birthday but Mama said that should not be. I asked her and she said when my father turned 75, they had a big birthday event for him and he died one year after. So, I think Mama is not ready to die.

“At 80, my mother is actually not growing old but only getting matured. I pray that she will have many more fruitful years on the surface of the earth.

“On behalf of the family of late Pa Olatunbosun Makinde and the Omorege family from Benin and Akure, I thank all of you and pray that you won’t be found wanting on the day of your celebration. Divine blessings, which are from the Lord, will locate us all in Jesus’ name.”

Earlier in his sermon at the service, the Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), Bishop Ademola Moradeyo of the Methodist Diocese of Ogbomoso, enjoined people to always give thanks to God irrespective of any condition they may find themselves.

He emphasized the need for people to always count their days and to remember God in all their daily activities, adding that in a country where life expectancy is below 50, it is the grace of God that can make people to clock 80 years on earth.

The service, which was attended by top functionaries of the Oyo State Government, featured special prayers for the celebrant, her family and Oyo State.