Photo News: See Maina’s houses in Kaduna seized by EFCC on Tuesday

By The Eagle Online

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday sealed properties belonging to the embattled Pension Reform Task Team boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.
Maina, since the issue of his recall to the Federal Civil Service boomeranged, has gone underground.
Six properties allegedly owned and acquired with suspected proceeds of crime were seized by the EFCC.
The properties are a two storey commercial building located on Ibrahim Taiwo Road, a bungalow located on Katuru Road, and four separate properties located on Kano Road in Kawo new extension, Kaduna.

