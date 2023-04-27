Petrol tanker crashes, kills 10 persons in Jos

A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Thursday crashed and killed 10 persons at Bauchi Road junction area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Alabo said that the vehicle, which lost control, crashed and burst in flames, burning three other vehicles and two tricycles at the scene.

”This afternoon, we received information from a good Samaritan that a tanker conveying PMS lost control, crashed and burst in flames along Bauchi Road Junction

”The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, directed the Angwan Rogo Divisional Police Officer and his team of detectives to immediately move to the scene of the accident.

”Upon arrival, it was discovered that 10 yet to be identified persons were burnt beyond recognition. Their bodies were later deposited at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

”Three other vehicles and two tricycles were also affected by the fire,” he said.

The PPRO said that efforts were ongoing to remove obstacles placed on the road to enable free flow of traffic and to identify the true identity of the burnt bodies.