Peter Obi speaks on currency redesign, hardship

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has reacted to the decision of the currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government.

The reaction of the former two-term Governor of Anambra State was contained in a statement released on Saturday.

Obi’s said: “The currency redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria.

“It is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain, but it has significant long term economic and social benefits.

“Even though there are improvements that can be made, I urge Nigerians to bear with the CBN and Federal Government with the hope that the general populace and Nigeria will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms.

“We equally implore the CBN and the banks to expedite efforts to make the new currency available to small depositors and the unbanked in order to reduce the pains of my fellow Nigerians, especially the underprivileged and those living far away from banks in the rural areas.”