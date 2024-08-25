Peter Obi mourns death of Heartland FC’s coach

A former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, has mourned the death of the Coach of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Christian Obi, in an automobile accident.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria spoke on the accident on his X handle on Saturday.

Obi said: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of a ghastly motor accident involving the Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State.

“I learnt the Coach of the team lost his life in the unfortunate incident with many players injured and in the hospital receiving treatment.

“Reports indicate that the accident occurred when the team’s Coaster bus collided with a stationary truck while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

“My condolences go to the family of the Coach, Heartland FC, Imo State Government and Nigeria football family, the injured, I pray to God for quick recovery.

“I pray God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.”

