Shettima speaks as son of IGP Egbetokun gets married

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the importance of marital and family values in building a strong nation.

Vice President Shettima said this at the wedding of Victor Egbetokun, the son of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Lagos.

He urged parents and couples to exercise patience and love in their families, which would reflect positively on the larger Nigerian society.

He identified key elements for a successful union, including communication, patience, tolerance, perseverance, and love.

Shettima acknowledged the challenges of letting go of children as they come of age, but celebrated the beauty of marriage, noting that it was not always smooth sailing.

The Vice-President praised the IGP’s character, citing his ability to wield power with integrity.

Also Read:

He also congratulated the newlyweds on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, wishing them a happy marriage.

Similarly, Shettima, as a special guest at the wedding of Keziah Kefas, daughter of Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, in Jalingo, reflected on the bittersweet nature of parenthood.

Post Views: 32