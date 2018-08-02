PDP: Defectors are ‘true heroes of democracy’

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday hosted some of those who defected from the All Progressives Congress to its fold.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, addressing the defectors at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, described them as true heroes of democracy.

Secondus said the defectors took the bold steps of switching allegiance from the APC to the PDP not only for themselves, for their families, but also for the interest of the country.

He said: “This is a selfless effort but because it has something to do about our nation with about 200 million people.

“They took this decision because they cannot continue to sit and watch what is happening in our country today.

“We need to honour them.

“They are heroes of democracy.

“Their decision is to defend our democracy. ”

Secondus reminded the defectors it is going to be a long walk to freedom.

He gave the assurance that the PDP would conduct free primaries that would be the hallmark of democracy in Nigeria.

Secondus especially commended the National Assembly members for opening the door of defection to the party.

He called on people yet to make up their minds about defecting to PDP to do so, while assuring them of level playing field in the PDP.

He said: “We have assured you before.

“We are reassuring you that everything will be in your favour. ”

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, spoke on behalf of the one dozen senators who left the APC.

Melaye commended the PDP leadership for welcoming them back.

He claimed that more senators would be joining the PDP in next coming weeks.

Bode Ayorinde, representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Ondo State, spoke on behalf of members of the House of Representatives.

He said they decided to rejoin the PDP because they saw it as rebranded party.

Ayorinde said contrary to views that they left APC because there was no money to share, they joined the PDP to put an end to hunger, poverty, killings and dictatorship in Nigeria.