Pastor tags female cleric as ritualist on Facebook

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a 48-year-old cleric, David Olasupo, who allegedly posted a woman’s pictures on Facebook and tagged her a ritualist.

The defendant, with unknown address and standing trial on a count charge of breach of peace, was arraigned on Tuesday.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 29 at 10:30pm at Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry, Lagos State.

Adeosun said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by posting pictures of another cleric, Mayowa Abimbola, on Facebook and tagging her a ritualist.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant and Abimbola, the complainant, had a good relationship until recently.

Also Read:

He said: “The defendant used to invite the complainant for fellowship and evangelism until they had a misunderstanding.

“The offence contravenes Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until June 25 for mention.