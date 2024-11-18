Participate actively in Niger Delta development, NDDC charges women

The Niger Delta Development Commission has enjoined women to participate actively in the development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at a programme commemorating the 2024 International Women’s Day in Akure, Ondo State, the NDDC Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, emphasised women’s pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and urged men and women to collaborate for a prosperous society.

The programme anchored on the theme: “The Role of Women in Sustainable Development,” brought together over 200 women from across Ondo State to highlight the importance of women’s active participation in the development of the Niger Delta region.

Declaring the programme open, Hon. Abegunde urged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn, noting that sustainable development required an inclusive approach in which all members of society would contribute to achieving common goals.

He stated: “Sustainable development is an all-inclusive process, and everyone, including women, has a significant role. When everyone fulfils their obligation to promote development, there is a greater sense of ownership, which emboldens them to defend and preserve it.

“Today, while we are focusing on the role of our women in the development of the Niger Delta region, we must all bear it in mind that every member of the society has a complementary role to play to achieve this objective. Both men and women must work together to ensure a more prosperous society for our children’s future.”

He enjoined the women to seize this opportunity to learn, unlearn, and relearn, particularly given the wealth of experience and expertise of the resource persons piloting the programme.

The event provided a platform for women to engage, exchange ideas, and explore actionable steps to enhance their role in the development of Ondo State and the wider Niger Delta region.

One of the speakers at the programme, Justina Akeredolu, noted that women were often at the centre of grassroots community development, adding that their involvement in local initiatives in education, health, or economic projects “has a powerful impact on community resilience.”

Another speaker, Omowumi Oni, who spoke on women’s physical and mental health, urged women to take their mental health seriously. According to her, women’s physical and mental health contribute significantly to a broader societal and economic goal, stating that healthier women lead to a healthier society.

