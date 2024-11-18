Four security operatives killed, PG critically injured as gunmen enforce sit-at-home in Anambra

In a daring attack, suspected gunmen enforcing the Monday sit-at-home order in Anambra State have killed four individuals and critically injured the President General (PG) of Abatete, Mr. Chimame Ezigbo.

This is coming at a time when many believed the enforcement of the Monday sit-at-home order was waning in the state.

It was learnt that three of the victims, said to be with the PG during the attack, were members of the Abatete Vigilante Service, while the fourth victim was killed at Ukpo Junction in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

According to reports, the simultaneous attacks on both communities occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., catching residents off guard and forcing those who had ventured out for business to return home immediately.

An eyewitness in Abatete reported that Mr. Ezigbo was shot in the head and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The three vigilante members accompanying him died on the spot, their bodies left at the scene.

“We are praying for the recovery of our PG. He became unconscious when the bullets struck his head. It’s shocking that he was targeted.

“This is a man who has worked tirelessly to maintain peace in Abatete. Our community is in turmoil,” the eyewitness said.

In the second incident at Ukpo, the victim was identified as a motorcycle rider who also served as a member of the local vigilante group.

“The attackers were shooting indiscriminately, and the rider was hit. I can’t confirm if he was specifically targeted,” another eyewitness stated.

A police source confirmed that investigations into the incidents have commenced, with efforts underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

