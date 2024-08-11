Paris 2024: Nigeria’s performance a shame — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has described as a shame the performance of Team Nigeria at the just ended 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Eagle Online recalls that it was revealed during games that President Bola Tinubu approved N12 billion for participation.

Reacting to the no medal showing of Nigeria at the games, the former two-term governor of Anambra State described it as a shame.

He said in a tweet on his X handle on Sunday: “Now that the Paris Olympics 2024 has officially ended and our dear Team Nigeria, despite the huge financial investment made into the project, is returning without a single medal, let me unreservedly register my displeasure with the performance of our team and their handlers.

“What a country!

“What a shame!

“When do we stop these rascalities that always rob our nation of golden opportunities to make a positive change?

“I call on the government to investigate these gross misconducts and make sure that those responsible do not have the opportunity to do so again.

“We must build a nation of discipline and commitment to duty, where competence and capacity reign.

“That is the New Nigeria we preach, and it is POssible.”

