BBNaija Season 9: Ndi Nne first-ever Head of House to be evicted

The pair of Ndi Nne, made up of Nneamaka and Chinne, on Sunday suffered eviction from the Big Brother Naija Season 9.

With the eviction on Sunday, the paid became the first Head of House to be evicted from the reality television show.

Ndi Nne won the Head of House title last week.

When the eviction was announced, both housemates and viewers were stunned.

That was before the eviction, the Head of House title holders enjoyed an amount of immunity.

Four pairs received the least votes: Radicals (Michky and Fairme), Ndinne (Nneamaka and Chinne), Zinwe (Zion and Chinwe), and Flourish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee).

After much deliberation, Custodians Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge exercised the power granted to them by Big Brother, choosing to evict Ndinne.

Also Read:

The former Immunity holders were evicted despite ranking second with 4.18 percent of the total votes among the bottom four housemates.

According to audience votes, Flourish ranked last on the list with 1.90 percent, Zinwe with 3.70 percent, Ndinne with 4.18 percent and Radicals with 5.61 percent.

Ndinne had a strong start in the competition, winning the Head of House challenge earlier this week and the Custodian challenge in their first week.

However, despite these early victories, they were ultimately evicted, reducing the number of pairs in the house to 12.

Speaking to Ebuka after their evictions, Nneamaka revealed that although she felt she was going to stay longer, she was still happy with the experience.

Nne agreed with her aunt as she disclosed that they will figure out what’s next as they leave the show.

However, before the evictions, Ebuka was out for necks as Nne chickened out from confrontation.

Chinwe gave context on her conversation on sponsoring Zion to the show, and Ruthiee aired her grievances for Wanni.

Soon after, Ebuka further grilled the housemates, and Mayor Frosh revealed to viewers why he had reservations about Sooj.

Meanwhile, Victoria disclosed, despite popular opinion, that her relationship with her partner is not off.

Stay tuned to DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49 to keep up with all the drama, suspense, and surprises of BBNaija Season 9, tagged: “No Loose Guard.”

Post Views: 0