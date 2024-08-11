A housemate of the ongoing Season 9 of Big Brother Naija, Wanni, has said that she cannot date a man who can’t give her oral sex.
The Eagle Online recalls that the Season 9 of Big Brother Naija entered its second week last week with two evictions already.
Speaking with fellow housemates: Ocee and Ozee, on her sexual preference, Wanni said: “I cannot stay with a man that does not eat p*ssy.
Also Read:
- I can’t be with a man who doesn’t offer oral sex — BBNaija Housemate
- Paris 2024: Nigeria’s performance a shame — Peter Obi
- BBNaija Season 9: Ndi Nne first-ever Head of House to be evicted
- RCCG Zonal Headquarters burnt, Governor reacts
- Coe says he will consider running for IOC president
“I have been spoiled by it.
“Appreciate it, stare at it, eat it, lick.”