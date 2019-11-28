Omo’oba Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State, has set up a five-man panel to investigate the use of fake receipts by some fraudulent revenue collectors in the area.

Adesanya’s Press Secretary, Martins Fasusi, made this disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Okitipupa.

In the statement, the chairman, after discovering some fake revenue receipts with some revenue collectors in the council, constituted the panel to investigate the matter so as to bring the culprits to book.

The panel members include Obafemi Ayesan, Supervisor for Education as chairman and Samuel Ogundairo, Deputy Director of Administration as secretary of the panel.

“We are ready to fight against corruption in this council, especially in the leakages in revenue collection.

“This action became necessary after we discovered some fake revenue receipts of this LGA being used used by revenue collectors to defraud the government.

“A five-man panel of investigation has been set up to investigate the matter, unravel the circumstances and bring every culprit in the matter to book,” the statement quoted Adesanya as saying.

The investigative panel was given one week to submit its report to the council chairman.