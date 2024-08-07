Oyo SUBEB schedules interview dates for applicants

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has fixed Wednesday, August 14 to Friday, August 23, 2024, for interview dates for applicants.

Recall that the Board recently announced the result of teachers, who sat for its Computer-Based Tests in Ibadan.

In a statement by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran on Wednesday, the interview sessions will take place at the Board’s headquarters at Agodi, Ibadan.

Adeniran noted that 45, 827 sat for the CBT examination, while only 8,197, met the 50% cut-off mark.

In the statement, Dr. Adeniran said the interview sessions, will be headed by himself and relevant stakeholders from different agencies.

Adeniran gave the interview schedules as follows:

Wednesday l, August 14, 2024: Egbeda, and Atisbo local government areas.

Thursday, August 15, 2024: Akinyele, Afijio, and Ibarapa central.

Friday, August 16, 2024: Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa North, Lagelu, and Iwajowa.

Monday, August 19, 2024: Ido and Ibadan South West Local Government Areas.

Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Saki West, Saki East, Irepo, Oriire, Olorunsogo, Orelope, Ogbomoso North, and Ogbomoso South local government areas.

Wednesday, August 21, 2024: Atiba, Oyo East, Oyo West, Surulere, and Ogo-Oluwa local government areas.

Thursday, August 22, 2024: Ibadan South-East, Ibadan North-East, Ibadan North-West.

Friday, August 23, 2024: Oluyole and Ona Ara local government areas.

Adeniran urged all candidates to come with print-outs of their application slip, CBT result slip, and interview schedule slip.

The OYOSUBEB boss said they also need to bring relevant credentials they uploaded on the job portal, such as evidence of local government of origin, local government of residency, Date of birth certificate, NIN certificate, original certificates from their institutions, original NYSC certificate (for graduates), change of name for married women and other relevant documents.

The Chairman noted that the scheduled time is 9 a.m. each day.

He maintained that the Board will uphold its role in implementing a better basic education system in the state.

Adeniran, who wished the applicants a safe trip to the Board’s headquarters, urged them to comport themselves during the interview sessions.

He further advised all candidates to log into their portal to ascertain their scheduled dates of interview.

