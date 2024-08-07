Finland backs Morocco’s plans for Moroccan Sahara

Finland has joined the evergrowing league of nations which deem the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as “a good basis for a solution” to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This was expressed in the joint communiqué, published in Helsinki, following talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen.

“Finland considers the autonomy plan presented in 2007 as a serious and credible contribution to the UN-led political process and as a good basis for a solution agreed upon between the parties,” according to the communiqué, reiterating its support for the “political process aimed at reaching a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution”.

In this communiqué, both ministers also expressed their common position on the exclusive role of the United Nations in the political process, reaffirming their support for the UN Security Council resolutions and the support of their respective countries for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, aimed at advancing this process.

Finland’s new position is part of the momentum of international support for Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara and the Autonomy Plan, under Moroccan sovereignty, supported by many countries, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI in recent years.

