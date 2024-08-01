Oyo seals popular shopping complex over poor sanitation, non-accreditation

Oyo State on Wednesday sealed a popular business facility, located at the Barracks-bus Stop, Iwo road axis of Ibadan, for its failure to comply with environmental regulations in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbonjubola, during an inspection exercise, directed officials to seal the business premises for its incessant violation of environmental laws after several monitoring and warning.

According to Mogbonjubola, the popular shopping complex was locked up for its incessant failure to register with an accredited waste contractor.

The Commissioner said thorough monitoring of the complex revealed that there was absence of sanitary refuse drums, leading to its regular indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized places, contrary to the extant environmental laws of the state.

Mogbonjubola clarified that the action taken by the ministry was necessary to forestall unwarranted outbreak of diseases in the area.

He therefore called on residents, shop owners and corporate bodies to abide by the state environmental regulations to avert sanctions.

