Ogun shuns protest as Police ensure water tight security 

The #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest on Thursday recorded a low turnout of demonstrators in Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode areas of Ogun State.

It was gathered that residents of the State were going about their normal businesses, while banks in the Abeokuta metropolis were under lock and key.

The Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, the state capital venue designated for the #EndBadGovernance, was empty, with a heavy presence of security operatives, including the Police, Nigeria Army and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Recall that an Ogun State High Court on Wednesday ordered the sponsors of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests to limit their activities to four locations in the state.

The court also restricted the time frame of the protests to between 8 am and 5 pm.

The four locations are the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

There is also a detachment of soldiers in strategic locations across the state capital to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

But at about 11:20 am, about 20 members of #Endbadgovernance protesters arrived at the Stadium, chanting anti-government slogans and were also armed with placards bearing various messages to drive home their grievances.

Some of the placards read “End bad governance in Nigeria, “We are after peace and progress of Nigeria, “Food inflation is killing us, “Dapo Abiodun fix Ogun State roads” among others.

Addressing journalists, one of the protesters, Olayemi Bolutife, said the protest was aimed at bringing to the notice of the government the need to address the hardship Nigerians are currently battling with.

Bolutife said, “We have right to protest against whatever is not in the interest of Nigerians and the truth is that people are suffering, people are hungry, our leaders should not turn the country to a palliatives country, that is what we are saying

“The President never promised to impose this great hardship on Nigerians, our leaders can’t continue to carry on as if all is well, we are suffering and this is becoming too much.

“The policies of the government must be tailored in such a way that life would be made easier for all whether you are educated or not.”

Giving an update of the activities in the state, the Ogun State Police Command assured that measures to ensure a watertight security within the nooks and crannies of the state has been put in place.

The Command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, also disclosed that the state Police Commissioner has tasked operatives and men of the command to maintain a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties during the civil demonstration.

The statement read, “Visibility policing was captured across Ogun State as the Commissioner of Police CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha psc, has addressed Policemen and other security agencies deployed to MKO Abiola Stadium Ogun State, the restricted protest ground for the #Endbadgovernment protest.

“Following a routine patrol and careful monitoring, residents were seen up and about their lawful businesses, motorist and commuters were captured at their various parks ready to convey their passengers to their destinations.

“Few shops were closed due to uncertainty , but shop owners were within the vicinity of their businesses observing the situation, but no longer, normal business activities and unrestricted pedestrian and vehicular movement has resumed across the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has further briefed officers and men to maintain a high level of civility, courage and professionalism, and he urged officers and men to apply utmost discretion towards any form of provocation in case of a protest.

“Additionally, it can be carefully observed that the stakeholders security meeting held at the Ogun State Police Command on the 29th of July 2024, where stakeholders across all levels made a commitment distancing themselves and their wards, from any form of protest, assuring that they will not be a part of any protest in Ogun State, but rather will support the government of the day in its economic reforms and social welfare for all citizens.

“Evidently, there were no protest in Ogun State and the Commissioner of Police is on ground to ensure there are no break down of law and order, as he has continued on routine patrol and visibility policing and he has further called Ogun State residents to go about their lawful activities void of anxiety and panic.

“The helplines to call for emergencies and support are 09159578888, and residents are directed to make use of the listed control room numbers 09062837609, 09120141706, 09151027369, 07084972994.

“Further updates will be communicated and residents are hereby advised to follow Ogun State Police Command for real time updates on our social media handles.

