Oyo Government approves immediate recruitment of doctors, nurses, others 

Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in Oyo State, on Thursday, approved the immediate recruitment of doctors, nurses, consultants and other healthcare professionals in the state.

Eagle Online learnt that the state chapter of the NANNM, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, had ordered its members to embark on an indefinite strike, following the non-response of the State Government to its eight-point request.

However, a statement by the Chairman, Hospitals Management Board, Akin Fagbemi, after meeting with the leadership of the National Association Of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives in Ibadan, the state capital, said the new approval was to address the pressing issues raised by the healthcare workers.

“The governor has approved the immediate recruitment of consultants, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

“The significance of the governor’s decision to recruit additional healthcare professionals as it directly addresses the shortage of staff in hospitals and healthcare centres across the state.

“We praise him for promoting transparency and accountability within the health sector, which aligns with the core values essential for providing quality healthcare services,” Fagbemi said.

The board chairman noted that the commitment of Governor Makinde to prioritise the health sector and provide quality healthcare services for the state’s residents has been recognised and commended by various stakeholders.

While appreciating the governor’s proactive steps in addressing the concerns of healthcare workers, Fagbemi stressed that such efforts demonstrate genuine dedication to improving healthcare services in the state.

Fagbemi, therefore, pledged his full support and cooperation with the Ministry of Health in implementing the necessary changes and initiatives that will ultimately benefit the residents of the state.

He equally assured the union leaders that in addition to the hazard allowance that has been approved and already being paid, and the recruitment exercise which is going to start immediately, other issues raised are frontally being addressed as evidenced by revelations at the meeting.