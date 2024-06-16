Oyebanji expresses condolences on death of ex-commissioners

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has mourned the death of the immediate past Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in the State, Chief Diran Adesua, who passed on Friday.

Adesua was a governorship aspirant in the 2018 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

He had served the state twice as Commissioner for Works in 1999 and later Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development between 2018 and 2022.

Governor Oyebanji, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, described Adesua’s death as shocking; noting that it is an irreparable loss to the progressives fold of the All Progressives Congress and the state at large.

He said the deceased was a notable figure who served Ekiti State meritoriously in different capacities and was reputed for contributing meaningfully to the development of the state.

While describing the late Adesua as a great leader of his people in Ekiti East Local Government area of the state, Governor Oyebanji said there is no controversy that Adesua was loved and respected by the people and would be sorely missed by all.

“On behalf of my wife, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the children and immediate family members of Chief Diran Adesua on the death of this illustrious son of Ekiti. Though his death is shocking and sad, we are consoled by the impactful life he lived as a community leader, distinguished professional and politician. It is our prayer that the good Lord will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family he left behind”, Oyebanji said.

Also Read:

In a related development, Governor Oyebanji has also commiserated with the family of a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Chief Titilayo Ojo.

The late Ojo who served as Commissioner for Education during the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo, was a renowned progressive leader in Ikole Local Government and Ekiti State, and a rallying point for All Progressives Congress women.

The Governor who paid a condolence visit to the Ojos’ family home at Odo Ayedun Ekiti on Saturday, commiserated with the deceased husband, Engr Ayo Ojo, the children and entire APC family in Ikole Local Government.

The Governor said the late Ojo lived a life of service to the state, the party and humanity. He urged her husband, Engr Ojo and the children to be consoled with the fact the former commissioner left behind legacies of service, honour and excellence.

“We shall miss Mama Titilayo Ojo, no doubt. But she will be remembered for her diligence, discipline and dedication to good causes. May God grant her eternal rest and comfort the family”, the Governor added.