Otti approves bursary for Abia students in law schools

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved the payment of bursary awards to Abia State indigenes in law schools across the nation.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, disclosed this in Umuahia on Monday.

He was speaking while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor.

According to Kanu, the approval of the bursary was to ensure and maintain the premium standard the state government places on education.

The commissioner further disclosed that the state government has approved the renovation of 170 primary schools, which translates to 10 primary schools per local government.

Highlighting that six model schools were already being renovated, Kanu added that 51 secondary schools have also been approved for renovation, and this translates to three schools per LGA across the state.

“The schools will have some features that make them modern schools. They would have staff quarters, a caretaker’s house, the head teacher’s house, and a gatehouse.

“The primary schools, of course, would have nurseries. This again is in keeping with the promise to Abians,” he added.

The commissioner however announced regrettably that WAEC has delisted some schools in Abia over examination malpractices, noting that most of the schools are private schools.

He expressed that the government is not happy over the development but acknowledged that the action is in line with the policy of the present administration to do things right.