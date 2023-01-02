Osun Governor’s wife presents gifts to New Year baby

Ngozi Adeleke, the wife of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has presented gifts to the state’s first baby of the year, delivered at the State General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

Mrs. Adeleke, who was represented by her media aide, Adenike Adeleke, made the gifts presentation on Sunday.

She said she was passionate about the welfare of children, stating that she presented the gifts to encourage and support the parents.

She admonished parents to take good care of their children, adding that the administration, under her husband, was for the betterment of the people of the state, especially children.

She assured of more goodies for children as the government settled down to business of governance.

Bosede Temilade, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer in the hospital, said the baby (a boy) was delivered at about 4:03am on Sunday.

Temilade also disclosed that the baby was delivered through cesarean section after self-delivery by the mother became difficult.

She said the baby weighed 3.7kg at birth and that both the baby and the mother in good health.

Kikelomo Olayinka, the mother of the baby, while appreciating the Governor’s wife, thanked her for the gesture and God for seeing her through the delivery.

Olayinka promised to reciprocate Adeleke’s gesture by adding one of the names of the Governor’s wife to that of her son during his christening.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the gifts presented to the baby included diapers, soaps, cloths and N100,000 cash.