The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has said the state is currently creating a database of theatre and arts practitioners with a view to creating mutual working relationship and giving them the necessary support as a government.

He said this is part of the resolve of his administration to support the association in promoting and preserving our cultural heritage as a people and to use the avenue to end immorality in the country.

Oyetola announced this on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the opening ceremony of the 2019 National Conference of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association, tagged: “Oyo 2019.”

The Governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, commended the association, saying it is a body that has greatly succeeded in creating massive jobs to the teeming Nigerian youths, which has helped to check youth restiveness and other crimes.

Oyetola said the importance of the association cannot be overemphasised as a body that creates avenue to educate and inform people on issues of values, cultural heritage and language and communicate our identity to the rest of the world.

He however challenged the association to do more to correct the ills being imposed on the society through the influence of the internet and globalisation.

He maintained that as a mirror of the society, the association must spare no effort to protect our culture and identity by discouraging all forms of crimes and immorality including nudity, immoral dress code, prostitution and more importantly, kidnapping and banditry.

According to him, this can be done by concentrating more on correctional stories that would send the right message to the audience.

Governor Oyetola, who described Osun as an epicenter of culture, said the state has brought the world attention, especially the UNESCO, through the propagation of cultural heritage.

He disclosed that his administration is making frantic efforts to exploit culture and tourism to attract investment to the state through which job opportunities would be created to the teeming youths thereby creating wealth and bring prosperity to the state and its people.

Oyetola said: “I commend your creativity which is national service and service to humanity. If in the midst of the challenges created by the emergence of the internet and the new media, we still have an avenue to make our culture relevant, we must thank the producers who labour day and night to create scripts of didactic importance. Watching films and live stage dramas relives our moment of history, improves our entertainment culture, emplaces acceptable behaviour and serves as therapy in these hard times.

“Osun is the epicenter of culture. We have brought the world attention, especially UNESCO through the propagation of our cultural heritage and we are exploiting this avenue to attract investment to the State. In furtherance of our resolve to propagate our culture and promote our tourism potential, we shall give support to TAMPAN. The State Ministry of Culture and Tourism is currently creating a data base of Theatre Arts Practitioners with a view to creating mutual working relationship and giving them the necessary support.

“As you deliberate on further steps to manage your Association, I charge you to be more pro-active. Look after the welfare of your members, give special attention to the Legends or Senior Citizens, seek their advice and continue to educate your members on the need to be good Ambassadors of your Association.”

. citymirrornews.com.