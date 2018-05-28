Osinbajo urges Nigerians to move forward rather than look back

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday in Abuja, urged Nigerians not to look back, rather to look forward and move forward.

He assured Nigerians that the Lord will fight for them and they will no longer be derailed by the claws of injustice and corruption threatening to destroy the country.

Osinbajo gave the assurance in his remark at the 2018 Democracy Day Interdenominational Church Service to mark the administration’s third year in office and 19th year of democracy in the country.

The Vice President drew inspiration from the release of the Israelites from the captivity of Egypt as recorded in Exodus 14 verses 10 to 15.

He likened Nigeria’s trials and challenges to that of the Israelites when they approached the Red Sea while escaping and became frightened.

He said: “I say to you brothers in Christ and fellow countrymen and women, let us go forward.

“Do not look back, the armies of the enemies that you see today threatening to kill and maim and the claws of poverty and injustice you shall see no more forever.

“The Lord will fight for us and we shall hold our peace; we must go forward we are a people of prophecy.

“God has said concerning this nation that he is building a new nation; a nation when men and women of all tribes and faiths will dwell in love and peace; a nation where our young people will have ample opportunities for productive and rewarding work.

“The promises of God are sure and certain.’’

Osinbajo said all of promises of God are “Yes and Amen in Jesus Christ but through you and I’’ and this is the future that we are heading for and we are already going steadily and surely in that direction.

The Vice President said that those who wanted the country to remain in the captivity of ethnic and religious conflicts and those of corruption and graft belonged to the armies of the past while the country was seeing a bright future.

He said that the experience of Israel portrayed what other countries experienced in their journey to nationhood, saying “that of our nation could not be different”.

He said that Nigeria was on a journey from the past and there were times the journey was so much tough difficult and even so fearful.

He said: “The armies of division which led to a civil war where millions died, the armies of religious strife that refused to leave us, the armies of corruption and graft, those who want us to remain in the captivity of ethnic and religious conflicts are armies of the past.’’

Osinbajo acknowledged that the country had seen bloody conflicts, which necessitated their despair over a blurred future but gave the assurance that the past history was gradually eroding.