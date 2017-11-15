Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council as President Muhammadu Buhari continues tour of the South East region.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was attended by members of the council, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; and cabinet ministers.

Others attending the meeting include: the National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, and some presidential aides.

NAN reports that the visit of Buhari to Anambra State would witness among others the presentation of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, to the electorate in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 18 for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election.