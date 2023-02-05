Osinbajo mourns with Adebutu family, Dutse Emirate

The late Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Dr. Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, was a great Nigerian who believed in the country, served his people and humanity very well.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) was quoted to have said this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

In the statement on Sunday, Akande said Osinbajo, a Professor of Law, stated this on Saturday in Dutse, Jigawa State when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir’s palace and to the family of the late monarch, who died on January 30 at the age of 78.

He said the late Emir deserves to be celebrated for the positive impact he made in the society.

Earlier in Lagos, the VP also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late matriarch of the Adebutu dynasty, Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu, wife of the prominent businessman and elderstatesman, Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu.

According to the VP, the matriarch of the Adebutu family lived an exemplary life of service to humanity.

In Dutse, while expressing his personal condolences and also on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to the late monarch’s family, the Emirate, people and Government of Jigawa State, the VP noted that the late Muhammad-Sanusi was a dear friend and father figure, who could be described as an institution.

Referencing the quote by President Buhari on the royal father, Prof. Osinbajo said the death of the late monarch was “not just a loss to the Emirate or to this State, but a great loss to Nigeria, our country.

“I would like to express my sincere condolence today on the loss of a great Nigerian.

“He believed in this country and also wanted the advancement of this emirate, and also of the country.

“I want to say that he has made an impact, and all of us who are associated with him are very glad about what he achieved in the years that he lived here.

“I had a personal affinity with him and very frequently interacted with him, not just when I came here, but over time when I was able to speak to him.

“And he was always a man who showed tremendous wisdom.

“Aside from the fact that he had written many books, including his own autobiography, he was a man who wanted to share his knowledge and experience with so many as much as he can.

“This is why I decided I must personally come, out of respect for him and for the memories that we have shared, and pay my respect.”

In his remarks on behalf of the Jigawa State Council of Emirs, the Emirate Council and other traditional rulers in and around the State who received the VP at the Emir’s palace, the Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, thanked the Vice President and his entourage for the visit.

“Mr. Vice President, we really appreciate your condolences. We really appreciate your visit, we thank the Federal Government of Nigeria… this is the time we need him the most, but Allah took him away. And like everybody knows, Allah doesn’t make mistakes,” he said.

The VP then made a stop at the late Emir’s personal residence to condole with members of the family.

Similarly, during his condolence visit to the Adebutu family in Lagos, the VP stated that the matriarch of the Adebutu dynasty lived an exemplary life of service to the gospel and humanity.

According to the Vice President, Dame Adebutu, who was renowned as Iya Igbagbo of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Iperu branch in Ogun State, “lived an exemplary life of service to God, especially through her active participation in several associations such as the Christian Daughters’ Association of Nigeria where she was President.

“We will all miss Mama, but her passage is not a cause for mourning, rather for the celebration of a life well lived and the exemplary legacy that her family and all those she touched will carry on.”

Osinbajo also signed the condolence register thus: “We bless the name of the Lord for the life and times of our dear mother, and wife of our own dear Papa Adebutu. Her life was spent working for the Lord in many different positions in the church and church societies.

“She will be greatly missed by us all, and we express our condolences to Papa and our brothers and sisters. May her memory always be blessed in Jesus name. Amen.”

Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu died at age 83 last month on January 19, 2023.

Sir Kesington Adebutu and other members of the family received the VP at the family residence in Ikoyi, Lagos over the weekend.