Osimhen, Oshoala emerge new African King, Queen + Full list of winners

Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the Best African Player of the Year.

The Napoli forward emerged the Best Player ahead of close rivals Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah.

The Nigerian lad scored 31 goals for Napoli, which led them to the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

A Nigerian and former Super Eagles skipper, Nwankwo Kanu, won the award 23 years ago.

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, also emerged African Queen in the Women’s category.

The Nigerian beat South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda to win the award for the sixth time.

Lamine Camara from Senegal was adjudged the Young Player of the Year (Men), while Nesryne El Chao (Morocco) beats Nigeria’s midfielder, Deborah Abiodun, to the Women category of the award.

Club of the Year award (Men) went to Al Ahly of Egypt, while Sundown ladies of South Africa claimed the women’s version of the award.

Percy Tau of South Africa emerged the Interclub of Player of Year, men category, just as the women’s went to Moroccan Fatima Tagnaout.

Nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons, beat South Africa to emerge the national team of the Year, Women’s category.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco also beat Terenga Lions of Senegal and The Gambian national team to win the men’s category of the National Team of the Year award.

Falcons’ goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Year (Women category), while Morocco’s Yassine Bounou beat Cameroon and Manchester United’s Andre Obana in the Men’s category.

Al Ahly’s Mahmoud Kahraba’s stunning finish claimed Goal of the Year award.

The Winners

CAF African Player of the Year (Men)

Victor Osimhen

CAF African Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala

Coach of the Year (Men)

Walid Regraguiof – Morocco

Coach of the Year (Women)

Desiree Ellis – South Africa

National Team of the Year (Men)

Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women)

Nigeria

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Yassine Bounou – Morocco

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Chiamaka Nnadozie – Nigeria

Goal of the Year

Mahmoud Kahraba – Egypt

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Lamine Camara – Senegal

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Nesryne El Chao – Morocco

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Percy Tau – South Africa

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Fatima Tagnaout – Morocco

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly – Egypt

Club of the Year (Women)

Sundowns Ladies – South Africa

Africa’s Best IX

Andre Onana

Achraf Hakimi

Chancel Mbemba

Kalidou Koulibaly

Thomas Partey

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Mohammed Kudus

Sofyan Ambrat

Sadio Mane

Victor Osimhen

Mohammed Salah.