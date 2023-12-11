Osimhen, Oshoala emerge new African King, Queen + Full list of winners

Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the Best African Player of the Year.
The Napoli forward emerged the Best Player ahead of close rivals Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah.
The Nigerian lad scored 31 goals for Napoli, which led them to the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.
A Nigerian and former Super Eagles skipper, Nwankwo Kanu, won the award 23 years ago.
Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, also emerged African Queen in the Women’s category.
The Nigerian beat South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda to win the award for the sixth time.
Lamine Camara from Senegal was adjudged the Young Player of the Year (Men), while Nesryne El Chao (Morocco) beats Nigeria’s midfielder, Deborah Abiodun, to the Women category of the award.
Club of the Year award (Men) went to Al Ahly of Egypt, while Sundown ladies of South Africa claimed the women’s version of the award.
Percy Tau of South Africa emerged the Interclub of Player of Year, men category, just as the women’s went to Moroccan Fatima Tagnaout.
Nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons, beat South Africa to emerge the national team of the Year, Women’s category.
The Atlas Lions of Morocco also beat Terenga Lions of Senegal and The Gambian national team to win the men’s category of the National Team of the Year award.
Falcons’ goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Year (Women category), while Morocco’s Yassine Bounou beat Cameroon and Manchester United’s Andre Obana in the Men’s category.
Al Ahly’s Mahmoud Kahraba’s stunning finish claimed Goal of the Year award.
The Winners
CAF African Player of the Year (Men)
Victor Osimhen
CAF African Player of the Year (Women)
Asisat Oshoala
Coach of the Year (Men)
Walid Regraguiof – Morocco
Coach of the Year (Women)
Desiree Ellis – South Africa
National Team of the Year (Men)
Morocco
National Team of the Year (Women)
Nigeria
Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)
Yassine Bounou – Morocco
Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)
Chiamaka Nnadozie – Nigeria
Goal of the Year
Mahmoud Kahraba – Egypt
Young Player of the Year (Men)
Lamine Camara – Senegal
Young Player of the Year (Women)
Nesryne El Chao – Morocco
Interclub Player of the Year (Men)
Percy Tau – South Africa
Interclub Player of the Year (Women)
Fatima Tagnaout – Morocco
Club of the Year (Men)
Al Ahly – Egypt
Club of the Year (Women)
Sundowns Ladies – South Africa
Africa’s Best IX
Andre Onana
Achraf Hakimi
Chancel Mbemba
Kalidou Koulibaly
Thomas Partey
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Mohammed Kudus
Sofyan Ambrat
Sadio Mane
Victor Osimhen
Mohammed Salah.