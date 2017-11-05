Oshodi interchange: Adhere to safety measures, Lagos counsels motorists, residence

The Lagos State Government on Sunday urged motorists and other road users to strictly adhere to safety rules and measures already put in place to prevent any disaster as a result of the ongoing construction of Oshodi Transport Interchange.

The project, which is being executed on behalf of the State Government by Messrs Planet Projects, an indigenous firm, seeks to create a world class central business district with focus on transportation, security, environment and urban renewal.

The interchange has three-multi-storey bus terminals with waiting area, loading bays, ticketing stands, drivers lounge, parking areas, conveniences, surveillance tower and CCTV gadgets.

Other features include accessible walkways, pedestrian bridges/sky-walks to link the three terminals, shopping malls with street lighting and a dedicated security team on ground.

Upon completion, the project would bring about organised transport system, boost intra-tourism for Oshodi, bequeath iconic city gateway to the State, ensure secured and comfortable environment, as well as economic growth and job creation.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Olujimi Hotonu, the government said with the high level of construction work ongoing at the project site, it became expedient to advise drivers, commuters, road users and residents of the area to be vigilant and cautious of safety measures.

Hotonu particularly cautioned pedestrians to keep moving anytime they are in the axis, saying the safety of residents is of paramount importance to the firm and the Lagos State Government.

Speaking on the safety measures, Hotonu said: “With the high level of construction at the Oshodi Transport Interchange, drivers, commuters and road users are advised to adhere strictly to safety rules and measures of certain risk around the zone.

“In view of the fact that the Lagos State Government places high premium on safety of lives and property of the people, we like to specifically urge road users along the corridor to avoid fallen object, deep holes, muddy road, dust, noise and heavy moving equipment crossing, among others.

“Furthermore, we like to counsel pedestrians to keep moving and stay safe when they are anywhere around the construction site in Oshodi. As a government, we are working hard to deliver the project on schedule and every effort needed to achieve it is being exerted.”

Already, Hotonu said with the work on the project already at advanced stage, Oshodi was now experiencing free flow of traffic as a result of Traffic System Management measures put in place, adding that upon completion, the project would redefine public transportation and foster economic growth and job creation.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Planet Projects, Biodun Otunola, said over 1,000 piles (22m) and pile caps have been installed, while the three-multi-storey bus terminal buildings were at advanced stage of construction.

Otunola said the cars and taxis parks were ongoing with massive walkway under construction, while lighting of the entire Oshodi area was ongoing, all of which were being done by over 500 workers on site.

Speaking further, Otunola said Oshodi lacked adequate pedestrian facilities, walkways, bus shelters and bus stations and the hub generally unorganized with the environment in a degraded state bringing about attendant poor transport facilities, overcrowding, huge traffic congestion and threat to security.

He said this necessitated the decision of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode not only to redesign the traffic flow, but also transform the aesthetics of the area with iconic infrastructure.

Oshodi, arguably, is the busiest transport hub in Nigeria with over 5,600 buses loading per day and spread over 13 different motor parks, as well as over 200,000 passengers boarding per day and about one million pedestrians moving daily in the area, with about 76 per cent of the entire area dedicated to transport and related activities.