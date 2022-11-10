Ortom’s ceaseless diatribes against Atiku: A call for restraint, by Terry T. Waya

It has become necessary for me as a mutual friend of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to intervene and correct some misleading insinuations peddled in recent media outbursts. I wish to begin by stating that I have stood by Governor Samuel Ortom through all his political challenges beginning from his unfair treatment in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party landlords, which forced his defection to the All Progressives Congress. I was one of the stakeholders who paved the path to his crossover to the APC, where he was instantly rewarded with the gubernatorial ticket of the party.

In the course of his successful campaign to be Governor, I learnt my modest financial, moral and security support.

Sometime last year, my friend and associate of several years, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, informed me that he needed to meet with my Governor to sort out some issues that seemed to brew tensions between them as well as to seek his support in the PDP presidential primaries. I swung into action and got the Governor’s consent for us to proceed to Makurdi on a Sunday. I led a delegation of political leaders, who accompanied the Waziri to the People’s House in Makurdi, where, in spite of initial misgivings, the Governor hosted us very well.

Since then, Alhaji Atiku has always sought my counsel in every matter involving him and my Governor.

Shortly after the PDP primaries with Atiku emerging victorious, I was mandated to engage Governor Ortom for the purpose of peace, reconciliation and cooperation.

Several meetings were held in the pursuit of the above goals despite incessant attacks on the former Vice president. I even engaged close members of his family, who advised that he should embrace peace, to which he agreed.

To my greatest worry, the hostility became aggravated with the supporters of both parties and sometimes the principals themselves exchanging words.

I was once again brought in to help broker a meeting between the two leaders. When I approached Governor Ortom, he gave a condition which must be fulfilled before he could come to the roundtable. The condition was that Atiku must talk to him like he has been doing with the four other Governors. The Waziri agreed to the meeting after speaking with Governor Ortom, and they both agreed to meet upon the return of the Governor from one of his numerous trips abroad.

However, Governor Ortom backed out of the scheduled meeting because of comments by Atiku in Kaduna to the effect that Governor confided in him that Tiv people steal cows from his farm. I totally understand Governor Ortom’s anxiety given that this accusation is coming against the background that he had earlier called Tiv people drunkards.

Governor Ortom after yet another intervention from me demanded an apology from the former VP. Despite his age and status, Atiku bent over backwards and apologised.

I was still in the process of getting my two friends back together when matters took an ugly bend. Governor Ortom had gone to the residence of the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and rained expletives on him in the presence of Senator Gabriel Suswam. In that shocking encounter, Ortom called Ayu unprintable names like Fulani slave, corrupt politician, etc.

At this point, my appeal to Atiku to meet with Ortom led to Atiku seeking guarantees from me that such a meeting will not result in physical harm to himself, and neither should it become a platform to profile his race. Atiku also said the meeting must take place in my house.

My attention was later drawn to a video clip in which Governor Ortom openly disparaged the former VP and vowed “never to be a slave of the Fulani”.

This statement is to say the least reckless and does grievous harm to our behind the scene efforts to achieve reconciliation .

I can say with confidence that Atiku Abubakar in spite of the hostility still has a special fondness for Governor Ortom, and is still open for dialogue.

As the man caught up in the middle of this crossfire, I can say with confidence that there is nothing personal, neither are there any fundamental issues that cannot be amicably resolved. I know for a fact that both personalities are united in the common goal of winning the 2023 elections. There is therefore, no need to continue along the path of venomous attacks.

As a senior stakeholder, who hails from Benue State, I shall continue to positively engage with my Governor and would not stop from telling him to refrain from being externally influenced to burn bridges he may need for himself and his people in the near future.





