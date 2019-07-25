The Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation has inaugurated its upgraded website to encourage e-participation and bring its humanitarian activities closer to Nigerians.

The upgraded website: orjiuzorkalufoundation.org, features more unique contemporary designs and interface.

The completely redesigned website offers a unique gallery of all the Foundation’s activities, newsletter, e-registration and user interface to reflect its motto: “Securing a brighter tomorrow.”

According to statement by Kenneth Udeh, Media Officer, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, the idea of the website was in line with the foundation’s rebranding objective to encourage expanded participation of all Nigerians in its programmes.

The Media Officer explained that the launch was in line with the 21st century infotech demands for greater understanding, orientation and public participation in the Foundation’s activities.

Udeh noted that Nigerians could now request for information from the Foundation, submit any proposal and lodge complaints, with response in real time.

The Foundation has undertaken massive empowerment programmes in the last few years, including transportation empowerment scheme in which vehicles were given free of charge to beneficiaries to engage in transportation businesses; Interest Free Loans for petty traders; Free Medical Treatment for IDPs in the North East; Scholarship Grants; Annual Cultural Events; and Distribution of Free High Yielding Palm Seedlings.

Udeh said the Foundation remains committed to the upliftment of the status of the under privileged in Nigeria and Africa at large.

With this new development, humanitarian empowerment is now being drawn closer to the people in line with the United Nations Act.

The Foundation can be accessed via: www.orjiuzorkalufoundation.org ; Twitter @OUKFoundations; and Facebook @Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

The OUK Foundation, a registered non-profit, non-governmental organization, was founded over 20 years ago with a mission to uplift the under privileged.

It focuses on mass orientation on people’s rights and responsibilities, creating opportunities, providing economic as well as health empowerment initiatives for total transformation.

The United Nations NGO (office of the ECOSOC Support and Coordination) granted special consultative status to the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation on July 26, 2007.

The Foundation is chaired by its Founder and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, and has Rev. Jemaimah Ola Kalu as its Executive Secretary.