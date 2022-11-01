Orji Kalu emerges 2022 Best Senator of the Year in constituency projects

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has emerged 2022 Best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects in the forthcoming Leadership Excellence Awards.

Senator Kalu who is representing Abia North senatorial district at the Upper Chamber got 283, 011 votes to defeat Sen. Adetokumbo Abiru 83,204 votes, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege 128,330 votes and Sen. Barau Jubrin 72, 276 votes to emerge winner in a nationwide online poll monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The highly coveted award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to him on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

The former governor of Abia State and first term senator has within three years facilitated the construction of over 50 roads in Abia North.

Elected in 2019, Senator Kalu has continued to receive torrents of accolades as a result of the massive infrastructural and empowerment projects attracted to Abia-North in his first term at the Senate.

Some of the projects facilitated by Kalu include; construction of 2-5km rural roads across the five local governments in Abia North; renovation of schools, hospitals; provision of learning materials to students; distribution of over 1000 sewing machines, power generation sets , motorcycles to farmers and artisans.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anyalekwa visited Senator Kalu to formally inform him of the nomination and victory in the online poll.

During the visit, the team also conducted awardee’s post-profiling, photo session and presentation of his table reservation for the event.





