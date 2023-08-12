Only an inexperienced president goes to war barely three months in office, activist tells Tinubu

Activist, Mahdi Shehu, has warned President Bola Tinubu against going to war with the coupists in Niger Republic.

In an interview with Arise TV, Shehu said it is only an inexperienced President that will go to war after three months of resuming office.

He said, “This is a war that Tinubu cannot afford.

“Physically, psychologically, intellectually, militarally.

“The capacity is not there.

“I think he is using this war as an alibi, as a cover to ensure the war comes between Nigeria, ECOWAS and Niger and that will make him invoke the constitutional provision for emergency rule.

“That will not happen. Nigerians are much wiser.

“They have no business going to Niger if the choice of the Nigerien people to express their own frustration is a military rule and they have welcomed it, so be it!

“Where was ECOWAS when other countries were being taken over by the military? Where was America, UK? If the military rule is an option to irresponsible leadership, to fraud in governance, to betrayal of trust, so be it.

“If the civilian Presidents don’t like coup, they should be democratic, responsible and answerable.

“Short of that, coup will always be an option to people who are aggrieved.”