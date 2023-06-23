One agency can’t respond to all crisis situations – NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission says one Federal Government agency cannot address the emergency response of Nigerians in the Diaspora who are in crisis situations.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, said this in an interview.

Balogun spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

NAN reports that in response to the Sudan crisis, the Federal Government earmarked $1.2 million to ensure that about 5,500 Nigerian students and other citizens of the country were safely returned.

Also, NiDCOM had positively responded to the evacuation of stranded Nigerian citizens in Sudan.

More so, Balogun said the government had set up an inter-agency or inter-ministerial committee to respond to such emergency situations.

He said: “Government, in its wisdom, has set up an inter-agency or inter-ministerial body which involves the following: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; National Emergency Management Agency; National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; and Ministry of Internal Affairs, with reference to Nigeria Immigration Service.

“They make up a standing committee on immediate response to issues concerning Nigerians outside the country.

“A particular agency cannot handle such issues alone because these issues that affect Nigerians outside the country are usually multifaceted.”

The spokesman explained that some of the situations could be consular and the NIS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be required to link to the concerned embassy to give emergency travel certificates.

Balogun added: “Or in situations where Nigerians need to be evacuated immediately and NEMA links up with the Air Force, NiDCOM reaches out to the Nigerian leadership in the Diaspora to find out what they are doing to assist citizens’ return home.

“One agency cannot handle quick responses because all the needs for such responses are not domiciled in it.

“It is the government’s wisdom in having a multi-agency approach to quick response.”

According to reports, the government set up a committee to oversee the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Sudan in April.

The committee, according to NEMA, consisted of professional emergency responders, search and rescue experts.