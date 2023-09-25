Ondo Deputy Governor sues Akeredolu, CJ, others to stop impeachment

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has asked the Ondo State High Court to stop the Ondo State House of Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment process against him, pending the hearing and determination of the suit that he has filed in court.



In Suit No. AK/348/2023 filed at the High Court in Akure on Monday September 25, 2023, the Deputy Governor is seeking a declaration that the House of Assembly is not competent to proceed with the impeachment in breach of his constitutional and fundamental rights to fair hearing, that the sacking of his media aides and subjecting him to the Ministry of Information headed by a commissioner amounts to a breach of his rights and privileges as a Deputy Governor.

He declared that his office, tenure, status, rights and privileges are protected, guaranteed and secured by the Constitution.

He added that in the determination of his civil rights and obligations as a Deputy Governor of Ondo State by the House of Assembly, he is entitled to fair hearing and that given the utterances and conduct of the House of Assembly so far, there is the likelihood of bias against him in the impeachment process.

He said in conducting media trials against the Deputy Governor without serving him with any notice of gross misconduct, the House Assembly has constituted itself into accuser, investigator, prosecutor and the judge.

Aiyedatiwa sought for orders of injunction to stop the House of Assembly from initiating, continuing or proceeding with the process of his removal from office as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

He also seeks an order to stop the Chief Judge of Ondo State from accepting or acting upon any request from the House of Assembly of Ondo State to set up any panel to investigate any acts of gross misconduct against him.

Named as defendants in the suit filed by human rights lawyer and legal luminary Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, are the Ondo State Government, the Governor of Ondo State, Ondo State House of Assembly, the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, the Clerk of Ondo State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of Ondo State.