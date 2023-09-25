GOtv Boxing Night: Black Tito breaks male monopoly of best boxer award



Female cruiserweight boxer, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, on Sunday, emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 29, after defeating Celina ‘Pretty Assassin’ Agwu, to win the national cruiserweight title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

She thus became the first female to win the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night and N1million cash prize attached, ending nine years of male domination of the best boxer award.

Despite an injury to her right hand in the fourth round of the bout, Black Tito lasted the eight rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory over Pretty Assassin.

The explosive six-bout event also saw Tunde “Turning Star” Olojede earn a unanimous decision victory over Arabambi ‘Power’ Ojo in their national bantamweight challenge bout.

In the national lightweight category, Azeez “Latest” Ayobami knocked out Lucky Oyibo, while Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu got victory, via a unanimous decision, over Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole in their national welterweight bout.

The national super flyweight challenge bout between Yusuf “Omowest” Mohammed and Sifon “Best” Iwatt ended in a split decision in favour of “Best”, while Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke secured another victory over Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi in their bantamweight challenge rematch via a unanimous decision.