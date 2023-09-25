Gov. Radda lauds security operatives for repelling attack in Katsina

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state has commended the police, military and members of vigilance group for repelling a kidnap attempt in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

The Governor gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Malam Ibrahim Kalau, which was made available to newsmen in Katsina Monday.

Suspected kidnappers, numbering about 50, Saturday night stormed Tijjani Malumfashi Housing Estate and started shooting into the air.

“Reports indicate that the kidnappers stationed themselves at different locations in the area and began house-to-house operations, before the arrival of security operatives at the scene.

“But, owing to the prompt arrival of the police and the military personnel, the kidnapped persons including a judge named Alkali Saidu, were saved from being whisked away by the suspected criminals.

“It was gathered that no fewer than six people were brought out of their respective houses, tied, and blindfolded before the arrival of security personnel,” he said.

The Governor commended the Malumfashi Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bello Umar, the soldiers, together with local vigilantes for their effort.

Radda further underscored the need for security agencies in the country to regularly conduct joint operations, to tackle insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements holding the country to ransom.

He noted that the response operation, successfully carried out by the operatives in Malumfashi, was one notable act of gallantry that other security personnel across the state should strive to emulate.

According to Radda, the swift response of security agencies in Katsina at any time to distress calls of civilians is one effective strategy that will help stem the tide of armed banditry and other violent crimes in the State.

He assured that his administration will not relent in providing necessary moral and logistics support to all security agencies saddled with the responsibility of securing the state and its people from violent attacks.

The Governor advised residents of the state to always report suspicious movements and persons of questionable characters to security and intelligence agencies.

According to him, the alarm quickly raised by residents of the estate was what facilitated the timely intervention of the security agencies.

“As a responsible government, we shall not fail to applaud gallant security officers and personnel who are committed to protecting Katsina people and their property.

The Governor noted that his recent visit to the army high command and other security outfits in Abuja was yielding positive results.