University lecturer emerges Olosi of Osi Ekiti

A veteran journalist, lawyer, public relations guru and Law lecturer at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Prince Babatunde Stephen Adegboyega Alabi, has been selected as the Olosi of Osi-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that Law lecturer emerged as the new traditional ruler after a rigorous and long process involving traditional divination duly witnessed by a sizable crowd of indigenes, Ekiti State Government officials and Obas in Ido-Osi LGA.

The Afobaje pronounced him the chosen Oba from the gods of the land on Sunday.

The Odofin of Osi-Ekiti and leader of the seven-member kingmakers affirmed the choice of the oracles of the land,

While wishing the new Oba-elect a long and prosperous reign, the Odofin explained that the kingmakers were unanimous in the choice of the new monarch.

It was also learnt that the necessary documentation on the selection has been processed up for the approval of the Ekiti State Government.

The entire population were reportedly rejoicing over the choice of the gods and are wishing the Oba-elect well.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Ido-Osi LG, Hon Bamidele Adetiloye Omoleye, affirmed that the process was in line with government procedure.

He congratulated the Osi-Ekiti people on the faultless exercise and wished the Oba well.

The Olosi-elect hails from Arubiojo Ruling House of Osi-Ekiti. He had a beautiful career at NTA, Akure where he retired as the News and Sports Editor.

He was a one time National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN). He is an Attorney of repute. He teaches Law at Elizade University.