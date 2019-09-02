The Ondo State Government on Monday said it had started construction of the 29km OkeAgbe-Irun-Afin-Ese-Ogbagi Road in Akoko Northwest area of the state.

Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, made this known in Okeagbe Akoko during a meeting with the traditional rulers in the local government.

The commissioner noted that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was committed to moving the state forward, saying that the road deserved government’s attention “because it is a link between many strategic parts of Akokoland’’.

He said: “Our road infrastructure programme covers the entire state. No area will be left untouched.

“Our road construction is not going to be limited to highways alone.

“Township roads will also be fixed, as the department handling such matters will take care of failed portions and potholes within the towns.”

He described the governor as a man of his words, saying that the road infrastructure programme was one of the fruits of the change the people voted for in All Progressives Congress in 2016.

He said: “Akoko people voted to have a change of direction in 2016. All we are doing as a government is fulfilling that promise.

“The roads in Akoko were in deplorable state; now we are rehabilitating and reconstructing them to meet global standard. You are experiencing change.”

Rasheed Badmus, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, implored the people to support the government in its drive to improve Akokoland.

After the meeting, the entire gathering moved to the project site to witness the commencement of work in the area.

Some of the royal fathers, who spoke were the Owa of Ogbagi, Zaki of Arigidi, Eleriti of Eriti, Olubaramu of Ibaramu, Oba of OkeAgbe and the Regent of Afin.

They all thanked Akeredolu for fulfilling the promise he made few months ago to extend the road infrastructure programme to the area.

According to the monarchs, the decision of the government to construct the road will make it easier for them to convince their subjects on the need to support the government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the road project is expected to be completed in one year.