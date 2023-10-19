Ondo Assembly to Aiyedatiwa: Withdraw your suits, then we can talk

The Ondo State House of Assembly has asked the State’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to withdraw all the court cases filed against his impeachment as part of the conditions for settling the matter.

The demand was made by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olatunji Oshati, on Wednesday.

The Assembly had on Tuesday halted the impeachment process against Aiyedatiwa following the intervention of the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

READ ALSO:

Court jails man for $30,000 investment fraud in Lagos

EFCC arraigns man for defrauding American

NSCDC nabs 56-year-old man for impregnating his 14-year-old house help

In the statement on Wednesday, Oshati said except the cases filed by the Deputy Governor in Abuja and Akure, the Ondo State capital, were withdrawn, it would be sub juice discussing terminating the impeachment process.

Oshati said: “The Speaker expressed the desire of the House leadership to further consult with members of the House cutting across party lines, on the political solution as proposed by the APC.

“The House, therefore, hopes that in the same spirit of genuine wish for a political solution, the deputy governor would take immediate steps to withdraw the multiple court cases he filed over the same impeachment.

“This would allow the stakeholders to freely discuss the settlement proposals and prevent actions or comments over a matter that is still sub judice.”