NSCDC nabs 56-year-old man for impregnating his 14-year-old house help

Operatives of the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested a 56-year-old man, Saleh Idris, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl and house help in Unguwar Mani Quarters, Roni Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

The command’s spokesperson, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the media on Wednesday.

He said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s brother, who reported that Idris had raped and impregnated his 14-year-old sister, who was a house help at his residence, and is pressurising the family to abort the pregnancy.

Shehu said the victim hinted that the suspect offered her a drink, which made her become unconscious, before having carnal knowledge of her.

He said: “According to the 14-year-old, her first encounter with the suspect was when he offered her drink at the time his wife was not at home, which made her lose consciousness, and had carnal knowledge of her.

“And when she regained consciousness, he threatened her not to tell anyone or risk losing her monthly allowances, which he retained for about seven months without paying.

“The ugly trend continued repeatedly without her telling anyone until pregnancy surfaced.

“The case was reported at NSCDC Divisional office, Roni LGA Division after a failed agreement by the suspect to care for the pregnancy.”