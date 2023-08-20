Oluwo/Isese feud: Adeleke intervenes, enforces inter-faith peace

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has warned against religious conflict and confrontations in the state, affirming that all adherents of various religions should operate peacefully.

Responding to the altercation between the Oluwo of Iwoland and the traditional religious worshippers association on the celebration of Isese festival, Governor Adeleke deployed his Special Adviser on Security, Samuel Ojo to Iwo for urgent interface with both sides.

The Special Adviser who was at the palace at Iwo met various stakeholders, including a telephone conversation with Oluwo who was out of town.

He also had interactions with some traditionalists who had vowed to converge on Iwoland to challenge the traditional ruler who had reportedly banned traditionalists from his domain.

“I came down on the directive of Mr Governor. I spoke with Kabiyesi, Oluwo and he promised to ensure peace and security though he is out of town. I interacted with some other traditional leaders not far from the palace.

“The message is that peaceful co-existence is a must and any group that breaches peace of the state will have security operatives to contend with.

“We have taken all necessary security precautions . The traditionalists are free to exercise their fundamental human rights. They must act within the bounds of law. The Governor has also declared Monday 21st as a public holiday to commemorate the 2023 Isese Day Festival,” the Security Adviser noted.