Humanitarian Day: Red Cross engages 4000 volunteers in Zamfara

The Nigerian Red Cross Society Saturday said it has engaged over 4000 volunteers rendering various humanitarian services in the state.

The State Red Cross Secretary, Ibrahim Bello, disclosed this in Gusau at a symposium to commemorate the 2023 World Humanitarian Day in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the day is: “No Matter What” In a World Beset by Challenges”.

Bello noted that the society as a popular humanitarian service provider organised the event in recognition of the day and humanitarian services in general.

“In Zamfara, we have over 4000 volunteers comprising males and females who were trained in different areas providing various humanitarian services across the state.

“In the Red Cross, apart from first aid, we give social services especially in the correctional centres, orphanage homes, disaster management, health services especially for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) among others.

“We operate neutrally while giving humanitarian services, we don’t discriminate, we consider human beings first, we don’t operate in political, religious or tribal lines,” Bello explained.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters, Alhaji Salisu Musa, commended the Red Cross office in the state for organising the event.

Musa, represented by the Director Administration of the Ministry, Malam Bashar Maradun, described the Red Cross as a pillar of humanitarian services.

“We are very proud of you, considering your capacity and performance in disaster management and other humanitarian services programmes.

“We appreciate the Red Cross for complementing the state government’s efforts in various humanitarian programmes in the state,” he said.

He thanked the international donors, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the media as well as groups, associations and individuals for providing various food and non-food items to the IDPs in the state.

The Commissioner reiterated the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal in the state to continue partnering with all stakeholders in addressing humanitarian crises resulting from insecurity.

Earlier, the State Acting Chairman of the society, Alhaji Usman Marafa, said the Nigerian Red Cross Society considers the day as an opportunity to appreciate the services of the volunteers and those organisations in humanitarian endeavours.

“The theme for this day speaks about the extent to which humanitarian workers around the globe who selflessly dedicated their lives to alleviating suffering and promoting the well-being of those in need.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society wishes to use this day to reaffirm its commitment to Seven fundamental principles particularly humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence and voluntary service.”, Marafa added