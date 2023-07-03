Olu Jacobs no more there for me, but I still love him – Joke Silva

828 828

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has revealed that 80 per cent of the man he married, Olu Jacobs, was no longer there for her.

The versatile actress revealed this in an interview with popular media personality and actress, Nancy Isime.

Silva, who spoke on how her husband’s battle with dementia has affected their relationship, added: “It hasn’t been easy.

“There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 per cent of the time is no longer there.

“But the thing is this: When he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.

“The husband I knew is no longer there for me, but this man that is here is someone I still love.”